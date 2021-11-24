Soccer: Leaders Atletico Mineiro held by Palmeiras



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Patrick de Paula missed a second-half penalty for Palmeiras but they still earned a 2-2 draw with Brazilian league leaders Atletico Mineiro on Tuesday.

Wesley put Palmeiras ahead in 28 minutes with an angled shot but Federico Zaracho equalised eight minutes later, capitalising on a mistake by Jailson to volley home.

De Paula’s penalty in 56 minutes was saved brilliantly by Everson but the home side went ahead a minute later, Deyverson scoring from a corner.

However, Atletico’s Hulk, the league’s top goalscorer, got his 15th goal of the season after the hour mark to make it 2-2.

Atletico remain eight points clear at the top with four games left after second-placed Flamengo drew 2-2 with Gremio earlier on Tuesday.

Palmeiras, who rested some first-team players ahead of Saturday’s Copa Libertadores final against Flamengo, are third, a further eight points back.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)