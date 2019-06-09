Soccer: Italy upset Australia with Bonansea double



June 9, 2019

(Reuters) – Barbara Bonansea scored twice to give Italy a surprise, last-gasp 2-1 victory against Australia in their opening Group C game at the women’s World Cup on Sunday.

The Azzurre, back at the World Cup after a 20-year absence, prevailed when striker Bonansea headed home from a free kick five minutes into stoppage time.

Australia captain Sam Kerr had opened the scoring by firing home on the rebound after her penalty was saved by Italy keeper Laura Giuliani in the 22nd minute.

Bonansea, however, equalized 11 minutes into the second half after a defensive blunder on the edge of the box.

Jamaica play Brazil in the other Group C game on Sunday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)