Soccer-Gudjohnsen steps down as Iceland assistant coach

November 24, 2021

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Former Chelsea forward Eidur Gudjohnsen will resign as assistant coach of the Iceland national team next week after less than a year in the role, the country’s football association (KSI) said.

The 43-year-old, who is Iceland’s all-time joint-top scorer with 26 goals in 88 international games, departs with his side having failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“An agreement… was reached with my interests, the national team and KSI in mind. I’d like to thank everyone in the union for their excellent cooperation over the past year,” Gudjohnsen, said in a KSI statement released on Tuesday.

“The past year has been very challenging both on and off the field.”

Gudjohnsen, who also played Barcelona, made his Iceland debut in 1996 when he came off the bench to replace his father Arnor. His last international was Iceland’s quarter-final match against France at Euro 2016.

Two of Gudjohnsen’s three sons, Sveinn Aron (23) and Andri (19), scored in Iceland’s World Cup qualifying victory over Liechtenstein last month.

