Soccer-Ghana held to 1-1 draw after late Gabon equaliser

January 14, 2022

YAOUNDE (Reuters) – Ghana had to settle for a 1-1 draw as Gabon struck two minutes from time through Jim Allevinah on Friday to put the Africa Cup of Nations campaign of the four-time champions in peril.

Ghana’s captain Andre Ayew blasted home a superb left-foot shot for an 18th minute lead but the result leaves them with one point from two Group C matches and in danger of elimination if they do not win their last game against Comoros next Tuesday.

A testy encounter ended in scuffles and a red card for Ghana’s Benjamin Tetteh for his part in the post-match punch up.

Gabon were not allowed to field captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who although out of COVID-19 isolation was not allowed to play by the Confederation of African Football.

