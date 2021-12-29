Soccer-Foden sends Man City eight points clear with winner at Brentford



Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Manchester City - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - December 29, 2021 Manchester City's Phil Foden in action with Brentford's Mads Roerslev and Shandon Baptiste REUTERS/David Klein Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Manchester City - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - December 29, 2021 Manchester City's Phil Foden in action with Brentford's Mads Roerslev and Shandon Baptiste REUTERS/David Klein

December 29, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – Manchester City will head into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League after Phil Foden’s first-half goal earned them a 1-0 win at Brentford on Wednesday.

Foden stroked home in the 16th minute from Kevin de Bruyne’s pass and it proved sufficient to seal a 10th successive league win for Pep Guardiola’s relentless champions.

With Liverpool losing at Leicester City on Tuesday and Chelsea held by Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday, City have seized complete control of the title race.

They were far from their slick best in west London, however, with Brentford always looking capable of salvaging something.

De Bruyne did hit the post after the break and both Foden and Aymeric Laporte had goals disallowed as City sought to give themselves a cushion.

But City held on with few real scares to reach 50 points from 20 games, with Chelsea on 42 from 20 and Liverpool on 41 having played one game less than the top two.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)