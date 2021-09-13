Soccer-Fluminense take the points as Sao Paulo edge closer to relegation zone



Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Sao Paulo - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 12, 2021 Fluminense's Andre in action REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Sao Paulo - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 12, 2021 Fluminense's Andre in action REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro

September 13, 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – A second-half goal from Luiz Henrique gave Fluminense a 2-1 win over Sao Paulo on Sunday in Brazil’s Serie A.

The 20-year-old right winger struck on the counter attack midway through the second half after a penalty from Sao Paulo’s Reinaldo on the hour mark had cancelled out Nino’s opener for Fluminense early in the second period.

The result keeps Fluminense in seventh place, a point behind Corinthians, while Sao Paulo fall to 16th, just one place above the relegation zone. Hernan Crespo’s side have 22 points from 19 games.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford)