Soccer-Flamengo overrun Athletico to go second in Brazil

October 3, 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Flamengo’s Bruno Henrique scored his fifth goal in four games as they overran Athletico Paranaense 3-0 with a commanding first-half performance in Sunday’s Serie A clash in Brazil.

The former Wolfsburg and Santos striker scored a brace in each of Flamengo’s two Copa Libertadores semi-final legs last month and hit the target again with a stooped header after 10 minutes at home to Athletico.

By that time Flamengo were already a goal up through Everton Ribeiro, who bundled home from close range after five minutes.

Andreas Pereira, on loan from Manchester United, scored the third on the stroke of halftime after a lightning counter attack.

The result lifts Flamengo into second place in Serie A on goal difference with 38 points from 20 matches, above Palmeiras, who have played a game more and host Juventude later on Sunday.

The two teams are 11 points behind Atletico Mineiro who have played 22. Athletico Paranaense are ninth, with 30 points.

