Soccer-Flamengo beat Inter to keep slim title hopes alive



Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Flamengo - Estadio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - November 20, 2021

November 21, 2021

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (Reuters) – Flamengo scored twice in the opening 11 minutes to set themselves up for a 2-1 win over Internacional on Saturday and keep their slim chances alive of overhauling Atletico Mineiro at the top of Brazil’s Serie A.

Gabriel Barbosa put Flamengo ahead with a low shot after four minutes and Andreas Pereira charged forward to volley home a second seven minutes later.

Taison pulled one back for Inter four minutes before half time and although both sides had ample chances to score in the second period it finished 2-1 for the visitors.

The result, which came just hours after Atletico beat Juventude 2-0, means Flamengo now have 66 points, eight behind the league leaders with five games left to play.

Inter remain in seventh spot with 47 points.

