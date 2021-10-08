Soccer-Andorra v England to go ahead despite fire at stadium



(Reuters) -England’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra on Saturday will go ahead as planned despite a fire that broke out at the Estadi Nacional on Friday, the Andorran Football Federation (FAF) has confirmed.

Sky Sports earlier posted videos showing a television gantry at the side of the pitch between the two sets of team benches engulfed in flames and giving off plumes of thick, black smoke.

England’s players had been training at the 3,300 capacity stadium three hours before the blaze broke out.

The FAF said that firemen were able to minimise the damage and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire, however, was unclear.

“As we all know there has been a small accident and a fire… no personal harm has been reported, only material damages and the schedule will continue as foreseen. No changes there (with) press conference and training… the match will be played,” a FAF spokesperson told Sky Sports.

