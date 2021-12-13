Soccer-Diawara to coach Guinea at Cup of Nations finals



FILE PHOTO: Guinea's Kaba Diawara (L) celebrates his goal against Senegal with team mate Fode Mansare during their soccer match in the quarter-finals of the African Nations Cup at the Border Guard stadium in Alexandria, Egypt February 3, 2006. REUTERS/Tara Todras-Whitehill FILE PHOTO: Guinea's Kaba Diawara (L) celebrates his goal against Senegal with team mate Fode Mansare during their soccer match in the quarter-finals of the African Nations Cup at the Border Guard stadium in Alexandria, Egypt February 3, 2006. REUTERS/Tara Todras-Whitehill

CONAKRY (Reuters) – Former Arsenal, Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint Germain striker Kaba Diawara has been named Guinea coach for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations finals, the country’s football association said on Monday.

Diawara, 45, was caretaker coach for Guinea’s last two World Cup qualifiers last month after Didier Six was sacked in the middle of the campaign only months away from the start of the Cup of Nations, which kicks off on Jan. 9.

Paris-born Diawara, who also played at Girondins Bordeaux and West Ham United, has no previous coaching experience apart from serving as Six’s assistant.

Guinea compete in Group B at the tournament in Cameroon and begin their campaign against Malawi in Bafoussam on Jan. 10, after which they are due to meet Senegal and Zimbabwe.

Diawara played for Guinea at the 2006 Cup of Nations finals in Egypt where they reached the quarter-finals.

