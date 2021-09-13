Soccer-CONCACAF open to FIFA’s biennial World Cup proposal



September 13, 2021

(Reuters) – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) said on Monday it was open to the idea of a biennial World Cup, provided that it creates a more balanced structure for the game globally.

CONCACAF said it recognised the merits of creating a new soccer calendar if it meant fewer international windows, less travel for players and more competitive games instead of friendlies.

FIFA’s congress voted to carry out a feasibility study on holding the men’s and women’s World Cups every two years, a proposal which has been met with opposition, but CONCACAF has asked for wider consultation with stakeholders.

“We will continue to look at these proposals constructively, with an open mind, and in the spirit of positive engagement,” CONCACAF said in a statement https://www.concacaf.com/article/concacaf-statement-fifa-consultation-regarding-the-international-match-calendar.

“While CONCACAF’s immediate focus is on its own region, we also believe in the importance of being part of the global football family and we will listen to the views of football stakeholders in all parts of the world.

“We encourage not only our fellow Confederations but also all members of the global football family to come together and work collaboratively to create FIFA calendars and competitions that have benefits for the development of the game in all regions across the world.”

Last week, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) criticised the proposal, saying it was “highly unviable” and would overwhelm the football calendar.

European soccer’s governing body UEFA also rejected the idea, with its president Aleksander Ceferin warning that European nations could boycott the World Cup if FIFA’s plans to make the event biennial go ahead.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)