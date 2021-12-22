Soccer-Chelsea and Tottenham reach League Cup semi-finals



December 22, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – A much-changed Chelsea side featuring several academy players beat Brentford 2-0 to reach the League Cup semi-finals where they were joined by Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

An own goal 10 minutes from time by Pontus Jansson broke the deadlock at Brentford before a Jorginho penalty sealed victory for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

In the night’s other London derby at Tottenham, goals by Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura edged Antonio Conte’s side past West Ham with a 2-1 win.

Arsenal beat third-tier Sunderland on Tuesday.

