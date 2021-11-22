Soccer: Bundesliga Talking Points from the weekend matches



BERLIN (Reuters) – Bundesliga Talking Points from the weekend’s matches:

CORONAVIRUS CHAOS

The newspaper Bild says bosses at Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, who were missing several players in their 2-1 defeat to Augsburg, have told the team that unvaccinated squad members will not be paid during time they have to spend in coronavirus quarantine, in accordance with regional Bavarian government rules.

Bayern are currently missing half a dozen players including Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala, some going through multiple one-week quarantines after contact with an infected person.

The club could not be immediately reached for a comment.

MALEN GOAL

Donyell Malen’s maiden Bundesliga goal for Borussia Dortmund in their 2-1 win over VfB Stuttgart earned the Dutch striker rare praise after weeks of fierce criticism.

Having arrived for a reported 30 million euros from PSV Eindhoven, Malen had failed to score in the league and cover for the absence of injured top striker Erling Haaland.

“What he showed in the game – that is Donny’s benchmark,” coach Marco Rose said. “He was active with the ball, he invested a lot, that is the most important thing.”

UNBEATEN RUN

Mainz 05’s improving form means they have now the Bundesliga’s longest unbeaten streak with four matches.

With two wins and two draws, they are up to eighth place, while Jonathan Burkardt has now grabbed five goals in their last five games.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Kevin Liffey)