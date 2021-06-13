Soccer-Atletico win battle of state champions with Jair goal



Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Sao Paulo - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - June 13, 2021 Atletico Mineiro's Jair celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Washington Alves Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Sao Paulo - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - June 13, 2021 Atletico Mineiro's Jair celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Washington Alves

June 13, 2021

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (Reuters) – Atletico Mineiro won a battle of state champions in Brazil on Sunday when they beat Sao Paulo 1-0 at home.

Jair got the only goal of the game for the Minas Gerais state champions after 17 minutes when he tapped in from close range after fine work from Hulk and Hyoran.

The result leaves Atletico with two wins from their first three games, while Sao Paulo have just one point from their first three matches.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Toby Davis)