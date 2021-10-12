Soccer-Albania v Poland World Cup qualifier suspended after crowd trouble



Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - Albania v Poland - Arena Kombetare, Tirana, Albania - October 12, 2021 Poland's Kamil Glik reacts

(Reuters) – The World Cup Group I qualifier between Albania and Poland was suspended after bottles were thrown on the pitch from the crowd in the second half.

The match was interrupted soon after forward Karol Swiderski scored from inside the box following an assist from Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich in the 77th minute.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi and Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Toby Davis)