Smith-Schuster gets Steelers fan tickets for head tattoo

Jul 27, 2019; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) throws a ball in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Jul 27, 2019; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) throws a ball in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

July 29, 2019

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster apparently followed through Sunday on a pledge to give a fan tickets for tattooing the Pro Bowler’s signature onto his scalp.

Smith-Schuster signed the fan’s head — up above the ear and slightly toward the back, next to a previous tattoo of the Steelers’ logo — on Friday during the team’s practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. He told reporters afterward, “If he gets that tattooed on his head, I’ll get him any tickets to any game, so if he’s out there watching this … yes.”

After a photo of the fresh tattoo — featuring two capital J’s and “#19” — emerged on social media on Sunday, Smith-Schuster retweeted with the comment, “Yup, I got him, he’s got season tickets now. Respect!! [handshake emoji]”

Smith-Schuster brought up the head signing with reporters after Friday’s practice, describing it as one fun fan interaction among several he’d already had.

“He had the Steelers logo like tattooed in his head, so he had a mohawk,” Smith-Schuster recalled. “And he was like, Can you sign my helmet?’, I’m like, ‘What helmet? What are you talking about?’ I signed his head, like his actual head. Sharpie, all that. I don’t think he’s gonna shower for the next week.”

–Field Level Media