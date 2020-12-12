Polish ruling coalition junior partner votes to stay in government



FILE PHOTO: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki attends a meeting after a night of negotiation during a face-to-face EU summit amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Brussels, Belgium December 11, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki attends a meeting after a night of negotiation during a face-to-face EU summit amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Brussels, Belgium December 11, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

December 12, 2020

WARSAW (Reuters) – The arch-conservative United Poland party decided on Saturday to remain in government the party’s leader, Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, told a news conference, meaning the ruling coalition will keep its majority.

United Poland had called for Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to veto the European Union’s 2021-2027 budget and coronavirus recovery fund because of a clause linking access to cash with respect for the rule of law, saying it was a case of “veto or death”.

It reacted with fury when Morawiecki agreed a compromise during an EU leaders’ summit earlier this week.

