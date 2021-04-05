Small landlords struggle under CDC’s eviction moratorium

OAN Newsroom

Small landlords have continued to speak out about the devastating impact of the federal eviction moratorium on their livelihoods. The CDC extended that moratorium through June 30 last week, in turn, putting more pressure on private property owners.

One Houston-area landlord, who’s a partial owner of five apartment complexes and manages 11 other properties, spoke to the National Review about the hard decisions she’s had to make during this time. Most recently, she said she had to choose between reopening the pool for tenants or paying the electric bill.

A class-action lawsuit was filed in March by the New Civil Liberties Alliance, which claims it’s unconstitutional for the CDC to impose such an order.



The CDC claims the moratorium is in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but landlords still face the struggle of paying for things like utilities, insurance, payroll for employees and even their mortgage regardless if tenants are paying their rent or not.