Slovakia starts vaccinations against COVID-19



Healthcare worker Vladimir Krcmery, receives the first injection nationwide, with a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the University Hospital, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Nitra, Slovakia, December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa Healthcare worker Vladimir Krcmery, receives the first injection nationwide, with a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the University Hospital, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Nitra, Slovakia, December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

December 26, 2020

NITRA, Slovakia (Reuters) – Slovakia on Saturday started to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus as the country joined a coordinated push by the European Union against the global pandemic.

Vladimir Krcmery, a member of the government’s Pandemic Commission, was the first person in the country inoculated by the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BionTech.

Hungary also began vaccinating its people on Saturday, a day ahead of rollouts in several other countries including France, Germany and Spain.

(Reporting by Radovan Stoklasa, Writing by Robert Muller, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)