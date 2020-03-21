Slovak president appoints Matovic as new prime minister



Igor Matovic, leader of The Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLaNO), arrives to attend a televised debate after the country's parliamentary election in Bratislava, Slovakia March 1, 2020.

March 21, 2020

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) – Slovak President Zuzana Caputova appointed Igor Matovic as prime minister on Saturday to lead a new center-right government coalition after a February election swept anti-graft opposition parties to power.

The government handover comes as the central European country of 5.5 million battles the spreading coronavirus outbreak that has put Europe on lockdown, pressuring Matovic’s four-party coalition to agree a cabinet quickly.

