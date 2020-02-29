Slovak opposition party OLANO takes lead in election: TV Markiza exit poll



Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLaNO) party leader Igor Matovic arrives at his party's headquarters during the parliamentary election, in Trnava, Slovakia, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLaNO) party leader Igor Matovic arrives at his party's headquarters during the parliamentary election, in Trnava, Slovakia, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) – Slovak opposition party Ordinary People (OLANO) has taken a wide lead in the EU country’s parliamentary election, an exit poll released by TV Markiza showed on Saturday.

The poll showed the OLANO winning 25.8% of the vote, followed by the ruling center-left Smer party with 14.9%.

The survey by the Focus agency among 23,000 voters showed eight parties would win seats in Parliament and OLANO would be best placed to lead negotiations on forming a new government with other opposition groups.

(Reporting by Tomas Mrva and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Leslie Adler)