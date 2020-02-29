Trending

Slovak opposition party OLANO takes lead in election: TV Markiza exit poll

Parliamentary election in Slovakia
Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLaNO) party leader Igor Matovic arrives at his party's headquarters during the parliamentary election, in Trnava, Slovakia, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

February 29, 2020

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) – Slovak opposition party Ordinary People (OLANO) has taken a wide lead in the EU country’s parliamentary election, an exit poll released by TV Markiza showed on Saturday.

The poll showed the OLANO winning 25.8% of the vote, followed by the ruling center-left Smer party with 14.9%.

The survey by the Focus agency among 23,000 voters showed eight parties would win seats in Parliament and OLANO would be best placed to lead negotiations on forming a new government with other opposition groups.

(Reporting by Tomas Mrva and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Leslie Adler)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE