Slack says some users facing performance glitches on app

October 5, 2020

(Reuters) – Slack Technologies Inc <WORK.N> said on Monday some of it users were facing faulty performance on its workplace messaging platform, which is widely used by employees working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some users may be unable to connect to Slack, while others are seeing general performance issues,” Slack said in a tweet https://twitter.com/SlackStatus/status/1313141953735745536, adding that it was investigating the problem.

Earlier in the day, outage tracking website Downdetector.com recorded https://downdetector.com/status/slack more than 1,700 incidents of people reporting issues with Slack.

The app, which competes with Microsoft’s <MSFT.O> Teams, has more than 130,000 paid customers on its platform, as of September.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)