Slack beats quarterly revenue estimates



FILE PHOTO: The Slack Technologies Inc. logo is seen on a banner outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the company's direct listing in New York, U.S. June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: The Slack Technologies Inc. logo is seen on a banner outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the company's direct listing in New York, U.S. June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

December 4, 2019

(Reuters) – Slack Technologies Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday as more companies subscribed to its messaging platform.

The company’s revenue jumped nearly 60% to $168.7 million in the second quarter ended Oct.31, above analysts’ average estimates of $156.0 million, according to IBES data by Refinitiv.

However, net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $89.2 million from $47.7 million a year earlier.

