Sino-U.S. tensions to hurt China, U.S. and the world: stats bureau



FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

August 14, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will be able to maintain steady economic growth this year although the tensions between China and the United States will negatively impact the two countries and the world, China’s National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Fu Linghui said.

China’s investment is steadily recovering on policy support, but employment pressure still exists, Fu said on Friday.

