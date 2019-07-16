Singer R. Kelly denied bail over sex crimes charges



FILE PHOTO: R. Kelly leaves the Criminal Court Building after pleading not guilty during a hearing on eleven new counts of criminal sexual abuse, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Acker FILE PHOTO: R. Kelly leaves the Criminal Court Building after pleading not guilty during a hearing on eleven new counts of criminal sexual abuse, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

July 16, 2019

By Barbara Smith

CHICAGO (Reuters) – R&B singer R. Kelly was denied bail on Tuesday after federal prosecutors charged him last week with running an interstate racketeering scheme that trafficked women and girls for sex.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber cited obstruction of justice charges, among 18 federal counts filed against the Grammy-winning singer, as the main reason for his decision not to grant bail during the hearing at a federal courthouse in downtown Chicago.

(Reporting by Barbara Smith in Chicago; Writing by Andrew Hay; Editing by Frank McGurty and Rosalba O’Brien)