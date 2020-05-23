Singapore’s health ministry confirms 642 more coronavirus cases



FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask is seen at a new medical facility set up for testing migrant workers residing in dormitories for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Singapore May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask is seen at a new medical facility set up for testing migrant workers residing in dormitories for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Singapore May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

May 23, 2020

(Reuters) – Singapore’s health ministry said on Saturday it had confirmed 642 more coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections to 31,068.

The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the ministry said in a statement. Six are permanent residents.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)