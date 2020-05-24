Singapore’s health ministry confirms 548 more coronavirus cases



FILE PHOTO: A medical sick bay for migrant workers is pictured at the Marina Cruise Center amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

May 24, 2020

(Reuters) – Singapore’s health ministry said on Sunday it had confirmed 548 more coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections to 31,616.

The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the ministry said in a statement. Three are permanent residents.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)