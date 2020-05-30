Singapore’s health ministry confirms 506 more coronavirus cases



FILE PHOTO: A GrabFood delivery rider cycles across a street past migrant workers in essential services wearing safety vests in Orchard Road, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su FILE PHOTO: A GrabFood delivery rider cycles across a street past migrant workers in essential services wearing safety vests in Orchard Road, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

May 30, 2020

(Reuters) – Singapore’s health ministry said on Saturday it had confirmed 506 more coronavirus cases, making a total 34,366 infections.

The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)