Singapore’s health ministry confirms 383 more coronavirus cases



FILE PHOTO: Customers queue up to have their temperature taken outside a hairdressing salon as they reopen for business amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

May 26, 2020

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s health ministry confirmed on Tuesday 383 more cases of the new coronavirus, taking the city-state’s tally to 32,343.

The lower number of cases on Tuesday was partly due to fewer tests being conducted, it added.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Gareth Jones)