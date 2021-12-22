Singapore to freeze new ticket sales for quarantine-free travel



FILE PHOTO: People pass the control tower of Singapore's Changi Airport, Singapore January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo FILE PHOTO: People pass the control tower of Singapore's Changi Airport, Singapore January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

December 22, 2021

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore will freeze all new ticket sales for flights and buses under its programme for quarantine-free travel into the city-state from Dec. 23 to Jan. 20, the government said on Wednesday, citing risk from the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Under the vaccinated travel lane programme, Singapore allows quarantine-free entry from some countries to fully vaccinated travellers, who also have to do regular testing.

