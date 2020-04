Singapore reports 942 new COVID-19 cases in record daily jump

FILE PHOTO: People queue up to receive a free meal, during the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), in Singapore's Chinatown April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su FILE PHOTO: People queue up to receive a free meal, during the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), in Singapore's Chinatown April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

April 18, 2020

(Reuters) – Singapore’s health ministry confirmed 942 more coronavirus infections on Saturday, a new daily record, the vast majority of which are among migrant workers living in dormitories.

Authorities have managed to mitigate the spread of the virus and the COVID-19 respiratory disease it causes among Singapore’s citizens by rigorous contact tracing and surveillance, earning praise from the World Health Organization.

The Ministry of Health reported just 14 cases among Singaporeans and permanent residents on Saturday.

But the disease is spreading rapidly within the large migrant worker community, highlighting what rights groups say is a weak link in containment efforts. Authorities have ramped up testing for the disease in the dormitories.

Saturday’s new cases takes the total in the city-state, which is under a partial lockdown, to 5,992. It has reported 11 deaths from the disease.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore. Editing by Gerry Doyle)