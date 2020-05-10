Singapore reports 876 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 23,336

FILE PHOTO: Medical personnel attend to migrant workers at a dormitory amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
May 10, 2020
(Reuters) – Singapore registered 876 new coronavirus infections, its health ministry said on Sunday, taking the city-state’s total to 23,336 cases.
The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said in a statement. Three are permanent residents.
