Singapore reports 753 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 22,460



FILE PHOTO: Medical personnel attend to migrant workers at a dormitory amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su FILE PHOTO: Medical personnel attend to migrant workers at a dormitory amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

May 9, 2020

(Reuters) – Singapore registered 753 new coronavirus infections, its health ministry said on Saturday, taking the city-state’s total to 22,460 cases.

The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said in a statement. Nine are permanent residents.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)