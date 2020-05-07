Singapore reports 741 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 20,939



Migrant workers are seen at their dormitory, situated near a car junkyard, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su Migrant workers are seen at their dormitory, situated near a car junkyard, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

May 7, 2020

(Reuters) – Singapore has registered 741 new coronavirus infections, its health ministry said on Thursday, taking the city-state’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 20,939.

The vast majority of the new cases are migrant workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said in a statement. Five are permanent residents.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)