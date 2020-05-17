Singapore reports 682 more coronavirus cases, taking total to 28,038



FILE PHOTO: Medical workers prepare to perform a nose swab on a migrant worker at a dormitory, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

May 17, 2020

(Reuters) – Singapore registered 682 more infections of the new coronavirus, its health ministry said on Sunday, taking the city-state’s total to 28,038 cases.

The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the ministry said in a statement. Four are permanent residents.

