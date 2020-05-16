Singapore reports 465 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 27,356



FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face masks crosses a street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face masks crosses a street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

May 16, 2020

(Reuters) – Singapore registered 465 new coronavirus infections, its health ministry said on Saturday, taking the city-state’s total to 27,356 cases.

The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said in a statement. Four are permanent residents.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)