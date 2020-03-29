Singapore reports 42 new coronavirus cases, taking tally to 844

People queue to enter a mall, as mall capacity is regulated in a series of social distancing measures to curb the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Singapore March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
March 29, 2020
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore reported 42 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, its health ministry said, taking total infections to 844.
The Southeast Asian city-state suffered its third coronavirus-related death earlier on Sunday. [S7N28001V]
