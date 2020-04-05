Singapore reports 120 new coronavirus cases in record daily jump



Residents receive free reusable masks distributed by the government at a community center, as stricter measures are announced to combat the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Singapore, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su Residents receive free reusable masks distributed by the government at a community center, as stricter measures are announced to combat the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Singapore, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s health ministry on Sunday confirmed 120 more coronavirus cases, the most new infections reported in a single day for the city-state.

The number of new cases is a 60% increase over the 75 reported on Saturday, which was the previous biggest rise. Singapore has reported a total of 1,309 infections and suffered six deaths from the global pandemic.

