Singapore Q4 home prices rise 5% q/q, most since 2010



FILE PHOTO: View of private residential properties in Singapore April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su FILE PHOTO: View of private residential properties in Singapore April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

January 3, 2022

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s private home prices jumped 5% in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, the most in over a decade, preliminary official data showed on Monday.

For the whole of 2021, prices increased by 10.6%, compared to a 2.2% increase in 2020.

(This story corrects milestone in headline to ‘most since 2010’ from ‘most since 2009’)

