Singapore PM to announce new coronavirus measures on Friday



FILE PHOTO: A view shows the deserted Merlion Park, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Singapore, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

April 3, 2020

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will address the nation at 1600 hours (0800GMT) on Friday to announce more prevention measures in the battle against a coronavirus pandemic.

News of the address sparked a flurry of social media excitement over an apparently leaked document saying that schools in the city-state would close.

But the Ministry of Education in a statement urged people not to react to “any purported messages or announcements they chance upon, especially from dubious sources” and wait for official announcements.

In a Facebook post, the prime minister said: “The current situation is under control, but we want to take a few more steps now.”

He urged people to avoid panic buying, which the island had experienced in bouts during more than two months of fighting the disease.

“Let me reassure Singaporeans that our food supply is secure and adequate. Buy just what you need, and share any extra you have with those who need it.”

Singapore’s infections, both imported and domestic, have been rising sharply in recent weeks and topped 1,000 this week.

The Southeast Asian nation has adopted some social distancing measures to curb the spread of the virus, but schools, offices and restaurants remain open.

