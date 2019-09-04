Singapore PM takes initial step toward calling general election



FILE PHOTO: Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Singapore, June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Feline Lim/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Singapore, June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Feline Lim/File Photo

September 4, 2019

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, has formed a panel to review electoral boundaries, his office said in a statement on Wednesday, signaling an imminent general election.

Singapore, which has been ruled by Lee’s People’s Action Party since independence more than half a century ago, must hold elections by early 2021.

The formation of the electoral boundary review panel is seen as a precursor to national elections.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)