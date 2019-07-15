Singapore June private home sales up 25.5% from year earlier



FILE PHOTO: Public housing flats are seen in the satellite town of Toa Payoh in central Singapore, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Loriene Perera/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Public housing flats are seen in the satellite town of Toa Payoh in central Singapore, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Loriene Perera/File Photo

July 15, 2019

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore rose 25.5% in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 821 units last month, compared with 654 units in the same month a year earlier.

However, sales fell 13.8% from the 952 units sold in May.

For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Kim Coghill)