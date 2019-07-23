Singapore June core inflation rate slows to more than two-year low



FILE PHOTO: People shop at a pop-up store in Singapore April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo FILE PHOTO: People shop at a pop-up store in Singapore April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

July 23, 2019

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s June core inflation measure hit a more than two-year low while all-items inflation came in lower than expected as prices of services, retail, electricity and gas rose at a slower pace, official data showed on Tuesday.

Singapore’s core inflation gauge in June rose 1.2% from a year earlier, as expected by a Reuters poll. This was the lowest print since March 2017 when core inflation grew at the same rate.

The central bank’s core inflation measure excludes changes in the prices of cars and accommodation, which are influenced more by government policies.

Singapore’s headline consumer price index rose 0.6% in June from a year earlier, lower than May’s 0.9% rise.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for all-items CPI to rise 0.7%.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)