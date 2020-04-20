Singapore confirms record jump of 1,426 COVID-19 cases



FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask disinfects drains at Westlite Toh Guan dormitory, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Singapore April 7, 2020. Ministry of Manpower Singapore/Handout via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask disinfects drains at Westlite Toh Guan dormitory, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Singapore April 7, 2020. Ministry of Manpower Singapore/Handout via REUTERS

April 20, 2020

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s health ministry confirmed on Monday an additional 1,426 cases of COVID-19 infection, a record daily jump that took the city-state’s tally to 8,014.

The ministry said the vast majority of the new cases were among migrant workers living in dormitories.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Catherine Evans)