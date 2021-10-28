Sinema cites “significant progress” on Biden social spending bill



U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) arrives for a vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 27, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) arrives for a vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 27, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

October 28, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema, one of two moderate Democrats who have held sway over President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, said on Thursday that the White House and Congress have made “significant progress” on the proposed package.

“I look forward to getting this done, expanding economic opportunities and helping everyday families get ahead,” Sinema said in a statement.

