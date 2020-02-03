Simpson tops Finau in playoff at Phoenix Open



Feb 2, 2020; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Webb Simpson celebrates with the trophy after the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

February 3, 2020

(Reuters) – Webb Simpson won a sudden-death playoff against Tony Finau when he birdied the first extra hole at the Phoenix Open on Sunday.

Both players ended their final rounds at 17-under 267 at TPC Scottsdale with Simpson, who birdied the last two holes, shooting a two-under 69 and Finau a 70.

FedEx Cup leader Justin Thomas (65), two times Masters champion Bubba Watson (66) and fellow American Nate Lashley (68) shared third at 14-under.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Toby Davis)