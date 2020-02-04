Siemens Gamesa CEO says company acted fast to prevent new project delays



MADRID (Reuters) – Siemens Gamesa Chief Executive Marcus Tacke said on Tuesday the wind turbine maker had acted quickly to make sure the impact of project delays that dragged it to a loss at the beginning of the year would not happen again.

“We do not take this setback lightly,” Tacke said on a conference call with analysts, adding the company was also working to guard against challenges in a sector hit by falling margins as governments phase out subsidies.

“I remain confident that we have the right people and technology in place to help us through a bumpy period for the sector.”

