Siemens files most European patents in 2018, surpassing Huawei



FILE PHOTO: The logo of German industrial group Siemens is seen in Zurich, Switzerland, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann FILE PHOTO: The logo of German industrial group Siemens is seen in Zurich, Switzerland, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

March 12, 2019

MUNICH (Reuters) – German industrial group Siemens filed the most patent applications in Europe last year, pushing China’s Huawei [HWT.UL] into second place, the European Patent Office said on Tuesday.

Siemens filed 2,493 patent applications in 2018, the office said.

That was ahead of the 2,485 applications filed by Chinese telecoms network supplier Huawei, which had registered the most of any company in 2017.

