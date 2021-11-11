Siemens CEO watching the share price of Siemens Energy – CEO



November 11, 2021

ZURICH (Reuters) – Siemens continues to monitor the stock price of Siemens Energy, the power generation business it spun off last year, before it decides when to sell its 35.1% stake, Chief Executive Roland Busch said on Thursday.

“We are looking at the stock price, which is heading in the right direction,” Busch told reporters. “We won’t sell below book value.”

Siemens was also “very optimistic” it would benefit from the upcoming U.S. infrastructure stimulus package, Busch added, after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings.

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Kirsti Knolle)