Read More about John Salley
Basketball career
- College: He played college ball at Georgia Tech, where his jersey number (#22) was retired.
- Draft and teams: Salley was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 1986 and played for them for six seasons. He also played for the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers.
- Championships: He is the first player to win championships with three different teams and one of the only players to win titles in three different decades (1980s, 1990s, and 2000s).
Post-basketball career
- Television: Salley hosts The Best Darn Sports Show Period and appeared on other shows like Malcolm & Eddie and Basketball Wives.
- Acting: He has had roles in films including Bad Boys, Bad Boys II, and Confessions of a Shopaholic.
- Other ventures: He is the head of his own production company, is involved in various entrepreneurial ventures, and works with organizations like Operation Smile and PETA.
Activism
- Veganism: Salley is a well-known vegan activist who promotes a healthy, plant-based lifestyle. He has been a spokesperson for campaigns related to veganism and has advocated for more vegetarian options in public schools.
- Health: He is a certified health coach and has partnered with groups to raise awareness about diabetes.