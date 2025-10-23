OAN Watch OAN Live
The Best Darn Sports Show

From the court to the mic, 4-time NBA champion John Salley breaks down sports, news, and culture with his signature humor and insight.

New episodes every weekday on OAN!

John Salley and guests on the set of The Best Darn Sports Show on OAN
John Salley

About John Salley

John Salley is a former professional basketball player, author, and television host who is a four-time NBA champion. After a 15-season career, he became a popular media personality and is now the host The Best Darn Sports Show. He has appeared in films like Bad Boys and Confessions of a Shopaholic. Salley is also a prominent vegan activist and entrepreneur.

